NATO Nuclear Weapons Can Be Moved to East From Germany - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) If Berlin refuses to station NATO nuclear weapons, then it can be moved to other European countries, including in the Eastern part of the continent, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

"I expect that Germany will continue to be part of nuclear sharing because it's so important for the whole of European defense framework. The alternative to NATO nuclear sharing is different types of bilateral arrangements. Germany can off course decide whether there will be nuclear weapons in your country but the alternative is that we end up with nuclear weapons in other countries in Europe also to the east of Germany," Stoltenberg said.