NATO Offered Russia To Mutually Restore Missions' Work, Moscow Gave No Answer Yet - Moscow

January 12, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) NATO offered Russia to mutually restore the work of the missions, Moscow has not yet given an answer, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said earlier in the day that NATO was ready to reopen a representative office in Moscow, since a dialogue with Russia was needed.

The alliance does not have any preconditions for the restoration of the work of the Russian mission to NATO, he said.

"This was the alliance's proposal. It has been taken into account. The Russian side has not yet given an answer," the ministry told reporters.

