NATO Official Says KFOR Contingent to Continue Fulfilling Mission in Kosovo

The NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) will continue to fulfill its mission in Kosovo, and all escalations of the situation should stop immediately, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) will continue to fulfill its mission in Kosovo, and all escalations of the situation should stop immediately, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said on Tuesday.

The NATO KFOR contingent will continue to act impartially, fulfill its mission in accordance with the decision of the UN Security Council to maintain the security of the region, the official added.