NATO Official Says Russia Could Potentially Target West's Critical Infrastructure

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2023 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) NATO is concerned that Russia could attack critical infrastructure in Europe and North America as part of the Ukrainian conflict, Assistant Secretary General for Intelligence and Security at NATO David Cattler said on Wednesday.

"We see a significant risk that critical infrastructure in Europe and potentially North America could be targeted by Russia as part of its war on Ukraine," Cattler said, as quoted by Politico.

Russia's potential strike could target underwater gas pipelines and cables that carry 95% of internet traffic as Moscow would allegedly aim to "disrupt Western life" and gain leverage over those countries that actively provide support to Kiev, according to the NATO official.

Cattler added that Russia was "actively mapping" infrastructure of Ukraine's partners, and another evidence of Russia's alleged plans is its active patrols in the Atlantic that are now "at a higher level" than they have been in years.

"When you look at the evidence of their activities now, the places they are doing surveys, overlaid with this critical undersea infrastructure .

.. you can see that they are at least signaling that they have the intent and the capability to take action in this domain if they choose," the NATO assistant secretary general said.

The vulnerability of critical infrastructure was especially exposed by the blasts on the Nord Stream pipelines last September, Politico reported.

The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany were hit by explosions last September and rendered partially dysfunctional, with the incident still under investigation by Denmark, Germany and Sweden, as well as separately by Russia.

Russia considers the explosions at the two pipelines an act of international terrorism. There are no official results of the investigation yet, though US journalist and Pulitzer prize winner Seymour Hersh alleged that the explosions were organized by the United States with the support of Norway. Following Hersh's report, Moscow reiterated its calls for an impartial and thorough investigation. The US has denied its involvement in the incident.

