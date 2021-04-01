UrduPoint.com
NATO On Claims It Does Not Want To Cooperate With Moscow: There Were Contacts Last Year

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Commenting on Russian Foreign Minister' Sergey Lavrov's recent statement that NATO refuses to discuss trust-building measures, a NATO official told Sputnik that several military contacts took place last year.

"NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Tod Wolters, spoke to General Valeriy Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, several times last year.  As did the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Sir Stuart Peach," the official said.

