UrduPoint.com

NATO Сonfirms Accreditations Withdrawn For 8 Employees Of Russian Mission

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 08:44 PM

NATO Сonfirms Accreditations Withdrawn for 8 Employees of Russian Mission

Accreditations have been withdrawn for 8 members of the Russian Mission to NATO, a NATO official confirmed to Sputnik on Wednesday, adding that the number of positions that Moscow can accredit to NATO has been reduced to 10

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Accreditations have been withdrawn for 8 members of the Russian Mission to NATO, a NATO official confirmed to Sputnik on Wednesday, adding that the number of positions that Moscow can accredit to NATO has been reduced to 10.

"We can confirm that we have withdrawn the accreditation of 8 members of the Russian Mission to NATO, who were undeclared Russian intelligence officers. We can also confirm that we have reduced the number of positions which the Russian Federation can accredit to NATO to 10. NATO's policy towards Russia remains consistent. We have strengthened our deterrence and defence in response to Russia's aggressive actions, while at the same time we remain open for a meaningful dialogue," the official said.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Same

Recent Stories

DAFZA contributes 11% to Dubai&#039;s non-oil trad ..

DAFZA contributes 11% to Dubai&#039;s non-oil trade in the first half of 2021

15 minutes ago
 CO2 monitors can track indoor COVID-19 risk

CO2 monitors can track indoor COVID-19 risk

45 seconds ago
 Registration opens for Dubai Fitness Challenge 202 ..

Registration opens for Dubai Fitness Challenge 2021

15 minutes ago
 CM's aide directs timely completion of educational ..

CM's aide directs timely completion of educational schemes

48 seconds ago
 Over 3.11m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 3.11m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

51 seconds ago
 New Commissioner Karachi orders DCs to make concer ..

New Commissioner Karachi orders DCs to make concerted efforts for resolution of ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.