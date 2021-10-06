NATO Сonfirms Accreditations Withdrawn for 8 Employees of Russian Mission

Accreditations have been withdrawn for 8 members of the Russian Mission to NATO, a NATO official confirmed to Sputnik on Wednesday, adding that the number of positions that Moscow can accredit to NATO has been reduced to 10

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Accreditations have been withdrawn for 8 members of the Russian Mission to NATO, a NATO official confirmed to Sputnik on Wednesday, adding that the number of positions that Moscow can accredit to NATO has been reduced to 10.

"We can confirm that we have withdrawn the accreditation of 8 members of the Russian Mission to NATO, who were undeclared Russian intelligence officers. We can also confirm that we have reduced the number of positions which the Russian Federation can accredit to NATO to 10. NATO's policy towards Russia remains consistent. We have strengthened our deterrence and defence in response to Russia's aggressive actions, while at the same time we remain open for a meaningful dialogue," the official said.