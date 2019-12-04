NATO remains open for dialogue and constructive relations with Russia when Moscow's actions "make that possible," a declaration issued on Wednesday at the NATO summit in London read

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) NATO remains open for dialogue and constructive relations with Russia when Moscow 's actions "make that possible," a declaration issued on Wednesday at the NATO summit in London read.

"We remain open for dialogue, and to a constructive relationship with Russia when Russia's actions make that possible," the declaration read.

With that, the declaration stresses that the alliance is determined to remain nuclear as long as nuclear weapons exist and to protect its interests with an appropriate mix of nuclear, conventional, and missile defence capabilities.

"We are addressing and will continue to address in a measured and responsible way Russia's deployment of new intermediate-range missiles, which brought about the demise of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and which pose significant risks to Euro-Atlantic security," the declaration said.