NATO Open For Dialogue With Russia Once Moscow's Actions 'Make It Possible' - Declaration

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 10:46 PM

NATO remains open for dialogue and constructive relations with Russia when Moscow's actions "make that possible," a declaration issued on Wednesday at the NATO summit in London read

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) NATO remains open for dialogue and constructive relations with Russia when Moscow's actions "make that possible," a declaration issued on Wednesday at the NATO summit in London read.

"We remain open for dialogue, and to a constructive relationship with Russia when Russia's actions make that possible," the declaration read.

With that, the declaration stresses that the alliance is determined to remain nuclear as long as nuclear weapons exist and to protect its interests with an appropriate mix of nuclear, conventional, and missile defence capabilities.

"We are addressing and will continue to address in a measured and responsible way Russia's deployment of new intermediate-range missiles, which brought about the demise of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and which pose significant risks to Euro-Atlantic security," the declaration said.

The declaration also pointed out that the alliance seeks to maintain its "technological edge" to stay secure in the future, as well as increase resilience of societies of NATO member states.

"To stay secure, we must look to the future together. We are addressing the breadth and scale of new technologies to maintain our technological edge, while preserving our values and norms. We will continue to increase the resilience of our societies, as well as of our critical infrastructure and our energy security," the document said.

The annual NATO summit at the level of heads of state and government was held in London from December 3-4. It was marred by tensions, as US President Donald Trump lashed out at French President Emmanuel Macron for differing stances on the alliance and ongoing trade dispute.

