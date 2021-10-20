NATO Open For Dialogue With Russia - Stoltenberg

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) NATO is open for a dialogue with Russia, including via the NATO-Russia Council, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"Earlier this week, Russia announced the closure of it its mission to NATO and our offices in Moscow, we regret this decision which doesn't promote dialogue and mutual understanding.

But NATO's Policy remains consistent and remains open to dialogue included through the NATO - Russia Council," Stoltenberg told a press conference.