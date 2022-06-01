UrduPoint.com

NATO Openly Trying To Split ASEAN - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2022 | 01:30 PM

NATO Openly Trying to Split ASEAN - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) NATO is making overt attempts to split the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) due to its close relations with Moscow and Beijing, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said on Wednesday.

"Overt attempts are being made to split ASEAN, with which Russia and China have established close, results-oriented interaction on a wide range of issues," Morgulov said during the seventh international conference Russia and China: Cooperation in a New Era.

The Russian diplomat accused Western countries of seeking to destroy all platforms where they are not represented or are in the minority.

Moscow has repeatedly said that NATO's actions appear confrontational and aggressive. It has also been a consistent critic of the alliance's expansion following the collapse of the Soviet Union. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in April that its enlargement has nothing to do with the fulfillment of statutory goals and is geared toward strengthening and perpetuating a unipolar world.

Related Topics

NATO World Moscow Minority Russia China Beijing Split Alliance April All Asia

Recent Stories

No amendment can deprive Expats of their right to ..

No amendment can deprive Expats of their right to vote: IHC CJ

16 minutes ago
 Miftah lauds Chinese company over technical suppor ..

Miftah lauds Chinese company over technical support for Gwadar Port

1 hour ago
 TECNO becomes the Fourth Most Selling Smartphone B ..

TECNO becomes the Fourth Most Selling Smartphone Brands of 2021

1 hour ago
 PM vows to take bilateral trade between Pakistan-T ..

PM vows to take bilateral trade between Pakistan-Turkey to $5b

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st Jun ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st June 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.