NATO Openly Trying to Split ASEAN - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) NATO is making overt attempts to split the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) due to its close relations with Moscow and Beijing, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said on Wednesday.

"Overt attempts are being made to split ASEAN, with which Russia and China have established close, results-oriented interaction on a wide range of issues," Morgulov said during the seventh international conference Russia and China: Cooperation in a New Era.

The Russian diplomat accused Western countries of seeking to destroy all platforms where they are not represented or are in the minority.

Moscow has repeatedly said that NATO's actions appear confrontational and aggressive. It has also been a consistent critic of the alliance's expansion following the collapse of the Soviet Union. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in April that its enlargement has nothing to do with the fulfillment of statutory goals and is geared toward strengthening and perpetuating a unipolar world.