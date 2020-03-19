UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Operations Not Interrupted By Coronavirus Pandemic - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 12:30 AM

NATO Operations Not Interrupted by Coronavirus Pandemic - Statement

BRUSSELS March 18 (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic and measures taken to mitigate its spread have not impacted NATO's ability to carry out its essential operations, a statement on behalf of the alliance's secretary general read.

"Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the swift response by Allies to the outbreak, stressing that our forces remain ready to keep NATO nations safe. He further highlighted that NATO has robust measures and plans in place to ensure that the Alliance's essential work continues," the statement published Wednesday read.

The communique went on to cite Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Tod Wolters as stressing that mitigation measures underway have not impacted NATO activities across the globe such as air policing, maritime deployments and "operations from Afghanistan to Kosovo."

The statement was accompanied by a photograph of Stoltenberg and Wolters greeting each other with an elbow bump greeting, an amicable tactic to avoid handshaking in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Europe Alliance From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Poland unveils 'anti-crisis shield' for virus-hit ..

20 minutes ago

Poland unveils 'anti-crisis shield' for virus-hit ..

42 minutes ago

US stocks suspended on deep losses, S&P 500 down 7 ..

53 minutes ago

World markets tumble as recession fears eclipse st ..

43 minutes ago

Trump says 'no reason' to suspend tariffs on China ..

53 minutes ago

Le Mans 24-hour race postponed from June to Septem ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.