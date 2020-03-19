NATO Operations Not Interrupted by Coronavirus Pandemic - Statement

BRUSSELS March 18 (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic and measures taken to mitigate its spread have not impacted NATO's ability to carry out its essential operations, a statement on behalf of the alliance's secretary general read.

"Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the swift response by Allies to the outbreak, stressing that our forces remain ready to keep NATO nations safe. He further highlighted that NATO has robust measures and plans in place to ensure that the Alliance's essential work continues," the statement published Wednesday read.

The communique went on to cite Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Tod Wolters as stressing that mitigation measures underway have not impacted NATO activities across the globe such as air policing, maritime deployments and "operations from Afghanistan to Kosovo."

The statement was accompanied by a photograph of Stoltenberg and Wolters greeting each other with an elbow bump greeting, an amicable tactic to avoid handshaking in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.