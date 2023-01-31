NATO Opposes Any Unilateral Attempts to Change Status Quo by Force in East China Sea- Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) NATO strongly opposes any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion in the East China Sea, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

During a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, Stoltenberg said that China's behavior is "a matter of serious concern" for both Japan and NATO, noting that China is "substantially building up its military forces, including nuclear weapons, bullying its neighbors and threatening Taiwan.

"

"We strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion in the East China Sea. We express serious concern about reports of militarisation, coercion and intimidation in the South China Sea," Stoltenberg said in a joint statement with Kishida.