UrduPoint.com

NATO Opposes Any Unilateral Attempts To Change Status Quo By Force In East China Sea- Head

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2023 | 03:30 PM

NATO Opposes Any Unilateral Attempts to Change Status Quo by Force in East China Sea- Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) NATO strongly opposes any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion in the East China Sea, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

During a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, Stoltenberg said that China's behavior is "a matter of serious concern" for both Japan and NATO, noting that China is "substantially building up its military forces, including nuclear weapons, bullying its neighbors and threatening Taiwan.

"

"We strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion in the East China Sea. We express serious concern about reports of militarisation, coercion and intimidation in the South China Sea," Stoltenberg said in a joint statement with Kishida.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister China Nuclear Tokyo Japan

Recent Stories

Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhan ..

Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhana reference

1 hour ago
 ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q pr ..

ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q president

2 hours ago
 PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group ..

PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group trials

3 hours ago
 Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund F ..

Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund Facility begin today

3 hours ago
 KP observes one-day mourning as death toll of Pesh ..

KP observes one-day mourning as death toll of Peshawar terror attack soars to 90

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.