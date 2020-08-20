UrduPoint.com
NATO Parliamentary Assembly President Regrets Alliance's Portrayal As Threat To Belarus

NATO Parliamentary Assembly President Regrets Alliance's Portrayal as Threat to Belarus

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) NATO Parliamentary Assembly President Attila Mesterhazy on Wednesday lamented that some are trying to portray the alliance as a threat to Belarus.

On Tuesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized the organization does not threaten Belarus with all its members supporting the country's independence.

"I deeply regret attempts to present the North Atlantic Alliance as posing a threat to Belarus. I welcome and support NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's remarks that NATO does not pose a threat to Belarus, has no military build-up in the region, and should remain vigilant and strictly defensive," Mesterhazy said in a statement.

The president stressed that Minsk was made an associate member in 1992, even though the membership has been suspended since 1997.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has tasked the Defense Ministry with monitoring movements of the NATO forces in Poland and Lithuania, as the country experiences political instability in the aftermath of the presidential election.

