NATO, Pentagon Chiefs Decry Terrorism on 5th Anniversary of Deadly Brussels Attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and US Secretary of Defense Antony Blinken on Monday separately commemorated the fifth anniversary of the deadly terrorist attacks that took place in Belgium and claimed the lives of more than 30 people.

"Five years since the horrific #BrusselsAttacks. We've seen so many other terrorist attacks since, in London, Paris, Kabul & Christchurch. Terrorists may try to hide behind religion or ideology but our answer must be the same: to stand up for our values, against violence & hatred," Stoltenberg tweeted.

Blinken, who is embarking on his trip to Brussels later on Monday, echoed his NATO counterpart's sentiments.

"We honor the victims of the 2016 #BrusselsAttack.

The victims, their loved ones, and the Belgian people remain in our hearts. As I travel to Belgium today, what @POTUS [Joe] Biden & Dr. [Jill] Biden said five years ago is still true: America and all our people stand with you now and forever," the Pentagon chief wrote on Twitter.

On March 22, 2016, two explosions hit Brussels Airport, with a third bomb detonating inside a train car at Maalbeek metro station in the center of the Belgian capital soon afterward. Thirty-two people and three terrorists were killed, with more than 300 others left injured on that day. The Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the attacks.