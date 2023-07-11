NATO Perceives Russia as Enemy, Adversary, Moscow to Follow Vilnius Summit - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) NATO countries perceive Russia as an enemy and adversary, it is in this vein that discussions will be held at the alliance's summit in Vilnius, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, adding that Moscow will closely monitor events at the summit.

"Definitely, we are talking about the summit of the association, which has a pronounced concentrated anti-Russian nature. Russia is also perceived by them as an enemy, as an adversary, and it is in this vein that discussions will be conducted," Peskov told reporters," adding that Moscow "is closely following" the summit.