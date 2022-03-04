MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The NATO plan for Ukraine involved the blocking of Kaliningrad with the help of the Polish army, Ukraine's ex-Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said on Friday.

"There is information that this plan was developed jointly with NATO curators, since the United States had previously transferred about 5,000 of their soldiers to Poland, plus there was also the Polish army.

According to the plan, they were supposed to block the Kaliningrad group, so that it could not advance to the attacked territory of the south-east of Ukraine," Azarov said on Facebook.

According to Azarov, NATO's plan for Ukraine also provided for the blocking of peacekeepers in Transnistria by forces from the territory of Romania.