NATO Planes Circled Over Sites Of Nord Stream Blasts - Analysis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2023 | 05:40 AM

NATO Planes Circled Over Sites of Nord Stream Blasts - Analysis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) During the NATO Baltops 22 exercise last summer, US and German navy aircraft regularly circled over the sites of future explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines, according to Sputnik's analysis of Flightradar24 data.

On Wednesday, investigative journalist and Pulitzer prize winner Seymour Hersh published a report saying that US Navy divers during NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022 planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines, which Norway activated three months later. According to the report, US President Joe Biden decided to sabotage the Nord Streams after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team.

Flightradar24 data analyzed by Sputnik shows that, between June 8 and June 16 of last year, German and US maritime surveillance aircraft P-3 Orion and P-8 Poseidon carried out regular flights over the sites of future Nord Stream explosions. The military aircraft descended to low altitudes and turned off transponders in almost every flight, so some of their trajectories remained unrecorded.

The minimum flight altitude of US and German military aircraft over the Baltic Sea around the location of the gas pipelines was less than 600 meters (0.4 miles). However, it could be even lower in those parts of the flights that were not recorded by the open monitoring system.

