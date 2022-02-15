NATO Plans on Strengthening Presence in East Depends on Situation in Ukraine - Stoltenberg

Plans to strengthen NATO presence in the eastern flank will depend on the development of the situation around Ukraine, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday

"We will assess and we will judge the need to maintain (the presence) that depends on what's happening in and around Ukraine," Stoltenberg told a briefing.

Stoltenberg also said that recognition of the self-proclaimed Donbas republic by Russia would be another violation of Ukraine's sovereignty.

"If that happens, that will be a blatant violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty once again, because there is no doubt that Donetsk and Luhansk are part of Ukraine within internationally recognized borders.

So such a recognition would be a violation of international law and the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. Not only that, it will also be a violation of the Minsk agreements, so it will make it even harder to find a political solution based on the Minsk agreements," Stoltenberg added.