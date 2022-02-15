UrduPoint.com

NATO Plans On Strengthening Presence In East Depends On Situation In Ukraine - Stoltenberg

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022 | 06:47 PM

NATO Plans on Strengthening Presence in East Depends on Situation in Ukraine - Stoltenberg

Plans to strengthen NATO presence in the eastern flank will depend on the development of the situation around Ukraine, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Plans to strengthen NATO presence in the eastern flank will depend on the development of the situation around Ukraine, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"We will assess and we will judge the need to maintain (the presence) that depends on what's happening in and around Ukraine," Stoltenberg told a briefing.

Stoltenberg also said that recognition of the self-proclaimed Donbas republic by Russia would be another violation of Ukraine's sovereignty.

"If that happens, that will be a blatant violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty once again, because there is no doubt that Donetsk and Luhansk are part of Ukraine within internationally recognized borders.

So such a recognition would be a violation of international law and the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. Not only that, it will also be a violation of the Minsk agreements, so it will make it even harder to find a political solution based on the Minsk agreements," Stoltenberg added.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Minsk Luhansk Donetsk

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence continues preparations for Uni ..

Ministry of Defence continues preparations for Union Fortress 8 military parade

18 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Serbian President on Nati ..

UAE leaders congratulate Serbian President on National Day

33 minutes ago
 Unvaccinated Italians 50 and Over Banned From Work ..

Unvaccinated Italians 50 and Over Banned From Work Starting Tuesday

32 seconds ago
 Hypersonic Missile Carries Arrive at Russian Airba ..

Hypersonic Missile Carries Arrive at Russian Airbase in Syria as Part of Drills ..

33 seconds ago
 Police launch search operation in Dhoke Kala Khan, ..

Police launch search operation in Dhoke Kala Khan, adjoining areas

36 seconds ago
 Prime Minister for beefing up pace of ongoing deve ..

Prime Minister for beefing up pace of ongoing development schemes in Karachi

38 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>