NATO Plans To Deliver Modern Weapons To Ukraine Under Guise Of Drills - Russian Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 02:48 PM

NATO Plans to Deliver Modern Weapons to Ukraine Under Guise of Drills - Russian Military

NATO plans to deliver modern weapons to Ukraine under the guise of the Sea Breeze drills, which will be later handed over to troops and battalions in Donbas, the Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, said on Wednesday

According to Konashenkov, the true limits of the naval drills go "far beyond the Ukrainian section of the Black Sea." The military official warned that international special forces' interaction will be trained in Ukraine, including "parachute and assault landing from helicopters."

According to Konashenkov, the true limits of the naval drills go "far beyond the Ukrainian section of the Black Sea." The military official warned that international special forces' interaction will be trained in Ukraine, including "parachute and assault landing from helicopters.

"There are plans to deliver there modern weapons, ammunition and material property for the Ukrainian troops under the guise of the drills ... Just as in previous years, all this will be then handed over to Ukrainian troops and nationalist formations stationed close to the areas in Donetsk and Luhansk regions that are not controlled by Kiev," Konashenkov told reporters.

Russia will thoroughly monitor the Sea Breeze drills and react if need arises, the Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman assured.

