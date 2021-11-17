UrduPoint.com

NATO Plans To Gain Foothold In Central Asia - Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 07:04 PM

NATO Plans to Gain Foothold in Central Asia - Russian Foreign Ministry

NATO has a whole program of gaining foothold in Central Asia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) NATO has a whole program of gaining foothold in Central Asia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"NATO's plans have a whole program to gain foothold in Central Asia. It's just such a practical dream," Zakharova said at a briefing, adding that the alliance has long turned into an instrument for promoting geopolitical interests.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Alliance Asia

Recent Stories

ERC, Al Masaood Group sign humanitarian, social co ..

ERC, Al Masaood Group sign humanitarian, social cooperation agreement

20 minutes ago
 Deals worth AED 22 billion have been signed by the ..

Deals worth AED 22 billion have been signed by the Armed Forces during four days ..

35 minutes ago
 AIOU competing other universities in provision of ..

AIOU competing other universities in provision of quality education

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court serves notice to AGP in missi ..

Islamabad High Court serves notice to AGP in missing journalist case

2 minutes ago
 US Continues to Deny Russian Diplomats Access to D ..

US Continues to Deny Russian Diplomats Access to Diplomatic Property - Moscow

2 minutes ago
 Tarin stresses for making FGPMA fully functional a ..

Tarin stresses for making FGPMA fully functional at earliest

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.