NATO Plans to Gain Foothold in Central Asia - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) NATO has a whole program of gaining foothold in Central Asia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"NATO's plans have a whole program to gain foothold in Central Asia. It's just such a practical dream," Zakharova said at a briefing, adding that the alliance has long turned into an instrument for promoting geopolitical interests.