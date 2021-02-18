UrduPoint.com
NATO Plans To Gradually Increase Its Contingent In Iraq To 4,000 Troops - Stoltenberg

NATO has confirmed its decision to expand its training mission in Iraq and plans to gradually increase the alliance's contingent there from 500 to 4,000 troops, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) NATO has confirmed its decision to expand its training mission in Iraq and plans to gradually increase the alliance's contingent there from 500 to 4,000 troops, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"Today, we decided to expand NATO's training mission in Iraq to support the Iraqi forces as they fight terrorism and ensure that ISIS [the Islamic State terrorist group, banned in Russia] does not return. The size of our mission will increase from 500 personnel to around 4,000," Stoltenberg said at a briefing after a videoconference of NATO defense ministers.

On Monday, the secretary general told reporters that the NATO mission in Iraq would gradually expand depending on the situation and in coordination with the Iraqi government and the international coalition against terrorism.

Stoltenberg and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi talked about the mission's expansion before the videoconference of NATO defense ministers.

