NATO plays North Korea card in pitch to Trump on Ukraine

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) NATO chief Mark Rutte said Thursday North Korea's involvement in Russia's war in Ukraine posed a direct threat to the United States -- in a first pitch to convince Donald Trump to keep backing Kyiv.

Trump's thumping victory to return to the US presidency has set nerves jangling in Europe that he could pull the plug on Washington's support for Ukraine.

NATO allies insist keeping Kyiv in the fight against Moscow is key to both European and American security -- and Rutte sought to join the dots for Trump between the conflict and Washington's major foes elsewhere.

"What we see more and more is that North Korea, Iran, China, and of course Russia are working together, working together against Ukraine," Rutte told reporters at a European leaders' meeting in Budapest.

"At the same time, Russia has to pay for this, and one of the things they are doing is delivering technology to North Korea, which is now threatening in future the mainland of the US, continental Europe," he warned.

"I look forward to sit down with Donald Trump to discuss how we can face these threats collectively," Rutte said.

North Korea has become one of the strongest backers of Russia's full-scale offensive in Ukraine, and the West has long accused Pyongyang of supplying artillery shells and missiles to Moscow.

Based on intelligence reports, Western powers now believe Pyongyang has deployed around 10,000 troops to Russia to fight against Ukraine in the Kursk region.

Iran meanwhile stands accused of supplying Russia with missiles and drones, while China has been deemed a key backer for keeping technology heading to Russia that Moscow needs to maintain its fight.

Trump has rattled US allies by casting doubt on the tens of billions of Dollars in military aid Washington has pumped into Ukraine since Russia's 2022 invasion.

The volatile ex-reality tv star has sparked fears that he could force Kyiv to accept a peace deal on Moscow's terms after insisting he could end the war in a single day.