NATO Pledged $546Mln In Support Equipment To Meet Ukraine's Critical Needs - Stoltenberg

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2023 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) NATO allies have pledged 500 million Euros ($546 million) in support equipment for Ukraine, including fuel and medical supplies, to help the country meet its critical needs, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday.

"Allies have already pledged 500 million euros for critical needs, including fuel, medical supplies, demining equipment and pontoon bridges," he told a news conference at the NATO headquarters in Brussels.

He added that the alliance would also help Ukraine upgrade its defense sector to NATO standards.

"We will also help build Ukraine's security and defense sector, including with military hospitals, and we will help Ukraine transition from Soviet-era to NATO equipment and standards," he said.

Stoltenberg will meet with NATO leaders in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius from July 11-12 to discuss further support for Kiev.

