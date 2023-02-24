NATO Pledges to Continue Political, Practical Aid to Ukraine as Conflict Hits 1-Year Mark

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) NATO said on Friday that it would continue the provision of political and practical support to Kiev together with its partners, though it avoided mentioning Ukraine's possible membership in the alliance, as the conflict with Russia hits its one-year mark.

"We are further stepping up political and practical support to Ukraine ... and will maintain our support for as long as necessary to help Ukraine prevail. In this context, NATO will continue to coordinate closely with relevant stakeholders, including international organisations, in particular the EU, as well as like-minded countries," the statement read.

The statement also said that NATO welcomed the choice of Finland and Sweden to become members of NATO and reaffirmed its commitment to the open-door policy.

"We will continue to strengthen our partnership with Ukraine as it advances its Euro-Atlantic aspirations," the statement added.

The alliance is set to "remain determined to maintain coordinated international pressure on Russia," according to the document.

In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that pumping Ukraine with weapons did not contribute to the success of peace negotiations and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict. The Russian Foreign Ministry has warned on numerous occasions that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.