Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 09:33 PM
NATO will engage with China to protect the security interests of the alliance, the leaders said in a communique following the Brussels Summit on Monday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) NATO will engage with China to protect the security interests of the alliance, the leaders said in a communique following the Brussels Summit on Monday.
"China's growing influence and international policies can present challenges that we need to address together as an Alliance. We will engage China with a view to defending the security interests of the Alliance," the communique said.