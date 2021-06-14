NATO will engage with China to protect the security interests of the alliance, the leaders said in a communique following the Brussels Summit on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) NATO will engage with China to protect the security interests of the alliance, the leaders said in a communique following the Brussels Summit on Monday.

"China's growing influence and international policies can present challenges that we need to address together as an Alliance. We will engage China with a view to defending the security interests of the Alliance," the communique said.