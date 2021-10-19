UrduPoint.com

NATO Policy On Russia To Stay 'Consistent,' Door Still Open For Dialogue - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The NATO stance on Russia will remain "consistent," with the alliance standing strong in response to "aggression" while keeping the door for dialogue open, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"NATO's policy towards Russia remains consistent.

It has strengthened its deterrence and its defense in response to Russia's aggressive action, while at the same time, leaving the door open for meaningful dialogue," Price told a press briefing.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that the country would suspend the activities of the NATO military liaison mission in Moscow and its information bureau in response to the alliance expelling Russian diplomats. In addition, the Russian permanent mission to NATO is set to halt its operations from November 1 or a little later. For contacts with Russia, the alliance should now contact the Russian ambassador to Belgium.

