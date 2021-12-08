UrduPoint.com

NATO Policy Towards Russia Confrontational - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 07:41 PM

NATO considers Russia as its adversary and conducts confrontational policy towards Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) NATO considers Russia as its adversary and conducts confrontational policy towards Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"The structure (NATO) considers us, to put it mildly, unfriendly, and besides, it declares Russia its adversary.

There is nothing good here, we are not striving for any confrontations with anyone, we hope that in this sense Greece will take such a position of containment," Putin told a press conference after his meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Sochi.

Putin added that Russia is pursuing peaceful foreign policy but has a right to defense its security in "medium and long term."

