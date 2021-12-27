NATO Preferred Containing Russia to Joint Projects - Russian Deputy Defense Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) NATO is planning military containment of Russia, while earlier it paid more attention to joint projects of interest to NATO, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said.

"The current deplorable state of relations between Russia and NATO can be explained by the fact that the alliance has often resorted to using 'hybrid methods' to contain Russia, combining dialogue with a build-up of military preparations. In recent years, the emphasis has been on military deterrence, while in the past more attention has been paid to cooperation projects of interest to the alliance," Fomin said on Monday at an unscheduled briefing for military attaches and representatives of foreign embassies accredited in Moscow.

At the same time, he noted that the deterioration of relations between Russia and NATO had begun earlier than 2014.

"Since the end of the Cold War, Russia has repeatedly made attempts to find new forms of interaction with NATO, to create a stable, equal system of European security for all. It would be wrong to believe that the deterioration of Russia-NATO relations began in 2014," Fomin said.

According to the deputy minister, "the declared goals of equal cooperation by the alliance were not fulfilled much earlier, in fact, immediately after the collapse of the Warsaw Pact."

"At the same time, Russia was then unprecedentedly open to constructive partnership with the West and carried out a voluntary demilitarization of the country on its western borders.

An unprecedented withdrawal of troops from the Warsaw Pact countries was also carried out," he said t.

He recalled that on May 27, 1997 in Paris, the "Founding Act Mutual Relations, Cooperation and Security between NATO and the Russian Federation" had been signed, which declared that Russia and NATO no longer perceived each other as adversaries.

"The document contained political guarantees of military restraint. In particular, the alliance committed to carry out its collective defense with the available means, without additional deployment of 'significant combat forces.' It was confirmed that NATO member states had no intentions, plans or reasons for deployment nuclear weapons on the territory of the new members and do not need to change any aspect of building NATO's nuclear forces or NATO's nuclear policy," Fomin recalled.

"They also declared their readiness to develop a long-term partnership with Russia, to seek to strengthen stability and security in the Euro-Atlantic region on the basis of common interests," Fomin said.

He noted that the current meeting was conditioned by the need to bring the Russian Defense Ministry's assessments of the state and nature of interaction between Russia and NATO over the past two decades.

"We believe that such a review is now more than ever needed to understand why Russia has now sent the United States and NATO drafts of legally binding agreements on security guarantees," Fomin said.