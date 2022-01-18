UrduPoint.com

NATO Prepared To Resume Exchange On Drills, Nuclear Policies With Russia - Stoltenberg

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2022 | 06:58 PM

NATO Prepared to Resume Exchange on Drills, Nuclear Policies With Russia - Stoltenberg

NATO is ready to resume exchange on military drills and nuclear policies with Russia, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) NATO is ready to resume exchange on military drills and nuclear policies with Russia, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"We are also prepared to resume exchange or briefings on exercises and our respective nuclear policies and allies are prepared to discuss arms control, disarmament and non proliferation.

We encourage Russia to reduce the threat from nuclear weapons and missile systems," Stoltenberg told a press conference.

