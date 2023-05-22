UrduPoint.com

NATO Prepares Strategy Upgrade With Focus On Air Defense - Deputy Secretary General

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2023 | 04:50 PM

NATO Prepares Strategy Upgrade With Focus on Air Defense - Deputy Secretary General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) NATO has prepared a major upgrade of its deterrence and defense doctrine for the Vilnius summit, with a focus on the alliance's air defense capabilities, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said Monday.

"As we speak, NATO and our military commanders, Gen. (Christopher) Cavoli, Gen. (Philippe) Lavigne, have been presenting to allies the most comprehensive upgrade of our defense planning force and command structures in generations, and obviously inside this multi-regional 360 approach, air missile defense is critical," he told the spring session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Luxembourg.

Geoana added that these plans will take into account information on air defense obtained during the conflict in Ukraine, including the use of Patriot systems.

The concept for Deterrence and Defense of the Euro-Atlantic Area (DDA) is expected to be approved by NATO leaders at the Vilnius summit in July, the official said.

"As we speak, there is work on air missile defense, the new DDA will be approved by our leaders in Vilnius," Geoana said.

In March, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the Vilnius summit would be important because it would endorse new regional plans for deterrence and defense. He specified that alliance members would conduct more frequent joint exercises, deploy more high-readiness forces, and strengthen command and control structures.

Related Topics

Assembly NATO Ukraine Vilnius Luxembourg Alliance March July

Recent Stories

One-day phase of Pakistan Cup Women's Cricket Tour ..

One-day phase of Pakistan Cup Women's Cricket Tournament begins tomorrow

6 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses Sharjah Educa ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses Sharjah Education Academy first graduation ..

8 minutes ago
 SEDD organises workshops on Real Beneficiaries, An ..

SEDD organises workshops on Real Beneficiaries, Anti-Money Laundering procedures

8 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi wins prestigious regional award f ..

Bodour Al Qasimi wins prestigious regional award for creative, problem-solving a ..

8 minutes ago
 Dar assures to take every possible step for provis ..

Dar assures to take every possible step for provision of relief to masses in nex ..

13 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre signs MoU with NY ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre signs MoU with NYU Abu Dhabi to bolster collabo ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.