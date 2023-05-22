NATO Prepares Strategy Upgrade With Focus on Air Defense - Deputy Secretary General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) NATO has prepared a major upgrade of its deterrence and defense doctrine for the Vilnius summit, with a focus on the alliance's air defense capabilities, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said Monday.

"As we speak, NATO and our military commanders, Gen. (Christopher) Cavoli, Gen. (Philippe) Lavigne, have been presenting to allies the most comprehensive upgrade of our defense planning force and command structures in generations, and obviously inside this multi-regional 360 approach, air missile defense is critical," he told the spring session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Luxembourg.

Geoana added that these plans will take into account information on air defense obtained during the conflict in Ukraine, including the use of Patriot systems.

The concept for Deterrence and Defense of the Euro-Atlantic Area (DDA) is expected to be approved by NATO leaders at the Vilnius summit in July, the official said.

"As we speak, there is work on air missile defense, the new DDA will be approved by our leaders in Vilnius," Geoana said.

In March, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the Vilnius summit would be important because it would endorse new regional plans for deterrence and defense. He specified that alliance members would conduct more frequent joint exercises, deploy more high-readiness forces, and strengthen command and control structures.