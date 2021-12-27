NATO Preparing for Large-Scale Armed Conflict With Russia - Russian Defense Ministry

NATO is preparing for a large-scale armed conflict with Russia, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said on Monday

"The military development of the bloc has been completely re-aimed at preparing for a large-scale, high-intensity armed conflict with Russia," Fomin said at a briefing for military attaches and representatives of foreign embassies accredited in Moscow.

He stressed that NATO doctrinal documents of recent years, for example, the NATO military strategy of 2019, identify Russia as the main source of threats to coalition security.

At the same time, Fomin noted, "the Rome Declaration is still in force."

"It, in particular, defines that Russia and the alliance do not consider each other as adversaries. This position was confirmed at the summit of the Russia-NATO Council in 2010 in Lisbon," the deputy minister said.