UrduPoint.com

NATO Preparing For Large-Scale Armed Conflict With Russia - Russian Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 11:37 PM

NATO Preparing for Large-Scale Armed Conflict With Russia - Russian Defense Ministry

NATO is preparing for a large-scale armed conflict with Russia, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) NATO is preparing for a large-scale armed conflict with Russia, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said on Monday.

"The military development of the bloc has been completely re-aimed at preparing for a large-scale, high-intensity armed conflict with Russia," Fomin said at a briefing for military attaches and representatives of foreign embassies accredited in Moscow.

He stressed that NATO doctrinal documents of recent years, for example, the NATO military strategy of 2019, identify Russia as the main source of threats to coalition security.

At the same time, Fomin noted, "the Rome Declaration is still in force."

"It, in particular, defines that Russia and the alliance do not consider each other as adversaries. This position was confirmed at the summit of the Russia-NATO Council in 2010 in Lisbon," the deputy minister said.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Rome Lisbon Same Alliance 2019

Recent Stories

Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

9 minutes ago
 UAE Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism ..

UAE Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism Financing Public-Private-Part ..

24 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways, Henan Province Airport Group sign ..

Etihad Airways, Henan Province Airport Group sign MoSC for strengthening Sino-Ar ..

24 minutes ago
 New amendments on cheque provisions to take effect ..

New amendments on cheque provisions to take effect from 2nd January 2022: CBUAE

1 hour ago
 Ajman Police Chief meets UAE Ambassador to Egypt

Ajman Police Chief meets UAE Ambassador to Egypt

1 hour ago
 Over 500 Officials of Istanbul Mayor Office Suspec ..

Over 500 Officials of Istanbul Mayor Office Suspected of Terrorism Ties- Interio ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.