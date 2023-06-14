NATO Preparing Package of 'Political Support' for Ukraine at Vilnius Summit - US Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) NATO is preparing "a package of political support" for Ukraine to present at the NATO summit in Vilnius aimed at enhancing bilateral political relations between Kiev and the alliance, US Permanent Representative to NATO Julianne Smith said on Wednesday.

"There will be another package of political support to our friends in Ukraine that will signal a new set of new deliverables in the category of enhancing our political relationship with Ukraine and we will have more to say about that (during the upcoming NATO summit) in Vilnius," Smith told a briefing ahead of a meeting of the NATO defense ministers.

NATO countries are now working on this package to help Ukraine in its efforts during the conflict wit Russia and facilitate the modernization of its forces and their long-term interoperability with the alliance, the envoy added.

The NATO summit will take place from July 11-12 in Vilnius, with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg chairing the meeting. The summit agenda is expected to include Ukraine's prospects for NATO membership, the strengthening of the alliance's eastern flank and the issue of defense spending.