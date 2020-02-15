UrduPoint.com
NATO Presence In Afghanistan Aims To Initiate 'Afghan-Owned' Peace Talks - Stoltenberg

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 03:12 PM

NATO Presence in Afghanistan Aims to Initiate 'Afghan-Owned' Peace Talks - Stoltenberg

The military presence of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Afghanistan serves the purpose of starting an Afghan-led peace process by bringing the Taliban movement to the negotiating table, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Saturday at the Munich Security Conference

MUNICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) The military presence of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Afghanistan serves the purpose of starting an Afghan-led peace process by bringing the Taliban movement to the negotiating table, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Saturday at the Munich Security Conference.

"The aim of our presence in Afghanistan is to send a message to Taliban that they will never win on the battlefield, but they have to sit down and to make real compromises around the negotiating table. The only lasting solution to the crisis, conflict in Afghanistan is as an Afghan-owned, Afghan-led peace process," Stoltenberg said.

