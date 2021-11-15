NATO Presence in Black Sea, Baltic Region is Defensive - Stoltenberg

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) NATO presence in the east, including in the Black Sea and the Baltic region, is defensive, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

"NATO's presence in Black Sea region and in Baltics region is defensive," Stoltenberg told a press conference, adding that drills in the Black Sea are also of defensive nature.

The NATO chief also said that currently there are no threats of direct military attack on allies in the east.