NATO Pressing Ahead With New Strategic Concept To Prepare For Emerging Threats - Blinken
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 08:25 PM
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that NATO is pressing ahead with writing a new strategic concept to ensure the alliance is ready to counter emerging threats
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that NATO is pressing ahead with writing a new strategic concept to ensure the alliance is ready to counter emerging threats.
"We're pressing ahead in writing a new strategic concept for NATO to make sure the alliance is prepared for emerging threats in a changing world," Blinken said after a NATO ministerial in Riga.