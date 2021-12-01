UrduPoint.com

NATO Pressing Ahead With New Strategic Concept To Prepare For Emerging Threats - Blinken

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 08:25 PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that NATO is pressing ahead with writing a new strategic concept to ensure the alliance is ready to counter emerging threats

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that NATO is pressing ahead with writing a new strategic concept to ensure the alliance is ready to counter emerging threats.

"We're pressing ahead in writing a new strategic concept for NATO to make sure the alliance is prepared for emerging threats in a changing world," Blinken said after a NATO ministerial in Riga.

