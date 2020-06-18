UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Probing France-Turkey Naval Incident: Stoltenberg

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 11:18 PM

NATO probing France-Turkey naval incident: Stoltenberg

NATO is investigating an incident in the Mediterranean in which France says Turkish frigates were "extremely aggressive" towards one of its naval vessels, the head of the alliance said Thursday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :NATO is investigating an incident in the Mediterranean in which France says Turkish frigates were "extremely aggressive" towards one of its naval vessels, the head of the alliance said Thursday.

The French ship, on duty as part of a NATO operation, tried to check a cargo ship on suspicion it was taking arms to Libya in breach of a UN embargo.

According to French officials, the Turkish frigates intervened and carried out radar targeting three times, suggesting a missile strike was imminent.

Fellow NATO member Turkey has dismissed the allegations as "groundless" and the alliance is now probing the matter.

"We have made sure that the NATO military authorities are investigating the incident to bring full clarity into what happened," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said after a video meeting of alliance defence ministers.

Related Topics

NATO United Nations Turkey France Alliance Libya

Recent Stories

Spokesperson of Saudi Health Ministry: 4,757 COVID ..

6 minutes ago

President appoints Sultan Al Nuaimi Director-Gener ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Iraq discu ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish and Iranian aggressi ..

2 hours ago

Flamenco clubs plead for help as iconic Madrid loc ..

3 minutes ago

26 shops sealed over violation of SOPs

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.