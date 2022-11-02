UrduPoint.com

NATO Providing Ukraine With Intelligence, Advisors, Mercenaries - Russian Defense Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2022 | 05:00 PM

NATO Providing Ukraine With Intelligence, Advisors, Mercenaries - Russian Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu stated on Wednesday that western powers were providing Ukraine with modern weapons, intelligence, target designation, military advisors and mercenaries, and were waging an information and sanctions war against Moscow.

"There is a constant pumping of the Ukrainian army with modern weaponry and ammunition. NATO provides them with intelligence, carries out direct target designation, sends its military advisors, deploys foreign mercenaries in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, wages an information and sanctions war against us," Shoigu said at a joint meeting of the defense ministries of Russia and Belarus.

He added that Kiev was using forbidden methods of war, including terrorist attacks, contract assassination, shelling civilians with heavy weapons and using them as human shields.

Top military officials from Russia and Belarus attended the joint meeting at the National Defense Management Center in Moscow on Wednesday. The participants discussed plans for enhancing the security of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

