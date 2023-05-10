UrduPoint.com

NATO Providing Unprecedented Military Aid To Ukraine Since Winter - Stoltenberg

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2023 | 12:00 AM

NATO Providing Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Since Winter - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) NATO allies and partners have provided unprecedented military aid to Ukraine since winter, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told Washington Post on Tuesday.

"Since the winter ... there has been an enormous and unprecedented supply of new weapons and ammunition and spare parts and training," Stoltenberg said.

He added that NATO allies have trained more than nine brigades, which are now "fully equipped (and) fully manned."

At the same time, commenting on French President Emmanuel Macron's plan for European strategic autonomy, Stoltenberg pointed out that the European Union was unable to defend itself without NATO assistance.

"We welcome European Union efforts on defense. What we must avoid is duplication and competition, partly because the EU cannot defend Europe. Eighty percent of NATO's defense expenditure comes from non-EU allies. It's also about geography.

If you look at the NATO map, Norway in the north, and Turkey in the south, but also of course the US, Canada and the United Kingdom, they are critical for the defense of Europe," he said.

NATO chief added that any attempts to loosen the bond between North America and Europe would not only divide NATO, but also create friction in Europe.

However, Stoltenberg noted that NATO was not intending to become a global alliance, and therefore would not accept members from Asia.

On April 9, French President Emmanuel Macron told Les Echos newspaper that Europe should not let itself be drawn into the confrontation between the US and China over Taiwan, conforming to "the American rhythm." He noted that Europeans need to "wake up" and think about their own interests. His remarks drew massive criticism from European politicians, and Taiwan's government demanded an explanation from France.

