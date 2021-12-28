NATO Provocations Near Russian Borders May Escalate Into Armed Conflict - Russian Military

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) NATO's deliberate provocations near Russian borders can with a high probability develop into an armed conflict, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said.

"Recently, the alliance has switched to the practice of direct provocations, associated with a high risk of escalating into an armed confrontation," Fomin said at a briefing for military attaches and representatives of foreign embassies accredited in Moscow.

He also stressed that after the US withdrawn from the Treaty on Elimination of Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles, NATO actually ignored the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin to impose a moratorium on the deployment of new intermediate and shorter-range missiles in Europe and the possibility of developing mutual verification measures to address existing concerns.

"The deployment of such missiles in Europe is unlikely to increase NATO's security," Fomin stressed.