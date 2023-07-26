Open Menu

NATO Provoked Russia For 14 Years, Used Ukraine As 'Sacrificial Death' - Eritrea UN Envoy

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2023 | 01:30 PM

NATO Provoked Russia for 14 Years, Used Ukraine as 'Sacrificial Death' - Eritrea UN Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) NATO nations provoked Russia for over a decade before the special military operation was launched in Ukraine, Eritrean Permanent Representative at the UN Sophia Tesfamariam told Sputnik.

"Before that there were 14 years that the NATO Allies were pushing and pushing and pushing Russia, breaking one promise after another, breaking one agreement after another," Tesfamariam said. "This containment of Russia that they were going to do. And for us we just felt like yes, Ukraine was the sacrificial death that they used to get the noise going.

But for us the culprits were known from day one, it was not Russia."

The UN General Assembly in March of Last year adopted a Western-backed resolution on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, with 140 countries voting in favor, five against and 38 abstaining from the vote. Russia, Belarus, Eritrea, North Korea and Syria voted against the resolution.

Tesfamariam said Russia's special military operation in Ukraine was a preemptive act of security, and for those reasons Eritrea decided to oppose the measure.

Related Topics

Assembly NATO Resolution United Nations Syria Ukraine Russia Vote Eritrea Belarus North Korea March From Agreement

Recent Stories

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment t ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to adopt clean energy, support ..

38 minutes ago
 Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagl ..

Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagle wind farm in Germany

53 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers c ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers condolences over victims of wil ..

13 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfire ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfires

13 hours ago
Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering approach to food security and ..

14 hours ago
 Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

14 hours ago
 Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say ..

Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say analysts as suicide bomber hi ..

14 hours ago
 Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme propose ..

Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme proposed

14 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

14 hours ago
 Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North C ..

Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina Found Dead - Reports

14 hours ago

More Stories From World