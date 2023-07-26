NATO Provoked Russia for 14 Years, Used Ukraine as 'Sacrificial Death' - Eritrea UN Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) NATO nations provoked Russia for over a decade before the special military operation was launched in Ukraine, Eritrean Permanent Representative at the UN Sophia Tesfamariam told Sputnik.

"Before that there were 14 years that the NATO Allies were pushing and pushing and pushing Russia, breaking one promise after another, breaking one agreement after another," Tesfamariam said. "This containment of Russia that they were going to do. And for us we just felt like yes, Ukraine was the sacrificial death that they used to get the noise going.

But for us the culprits were known from day one, it was not Russia."

The UN General Assembly in March of Last year adopted a Western-backed resolution on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, with 140 countries voting in favor, five against and 38 abstaining from the vote. Russia, Belarus, Eritrea, North Korea and Syria voted against the resolution.

Tesfamariam said Russia's special military operation in Ukraine was a preemptive act of security, and for those reasons Eritrea decided to oppose the measure.