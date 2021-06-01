UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Ready For Dialogue With Russia, Up To Moscow To Decide - Maas

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 04:35 PM

NATO Ready for Dialogue With Russia, Up to Moscow to Decide - Maas

NATO is ready to have dialogue with Russia, but keys to solving problems that exist in the relations are in Moscow's hands, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday ahead of a meeting with his counterparts from NATO member states

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) NATO is ready to have dialogue with Russia, but keys to solving problems that exist in the relations are in Moscow's hands, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday ahead of a meeting with his counterparts from NATO member states.

"We will be talking today about the relations with Russia, this is necessary. Our message remains clear and consistent: we are ready for dialogue, we have made offers, but the keys to better relations are obviously in Moscow," Maas told reporters.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia German From

Recent Stories

FIA summons journalist Asad Toor over charges of a ..

6 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

3 minutes ago

Govt committed to bring IT based reforms in agricu ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

4 minutes ago

Tennis: French Open results

4 minutes ago

New Zealand's Taylor aims to make most of insight ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.