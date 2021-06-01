NATO Ready for Dialogue With Russia, Up to Moscow to Decide - Maas

NATO is ready to have dialogue with Russia, but keys to solving problems that exist in the relations are in Moscow's hands, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday ahead of a meeting with his counterparts from NATO member states

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) NATO is ready to have dialogue with Russia, but keys to solving problems that exist in the relations are in Moscow's hands, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday ahead of a meeting with his counterparts from NATO member states.

"We will be talking today about the relations with Russia, this is necessary. Our message remains clear and consistent: we are ready for dialogue, we have made offers, but the keys to better relations are obviously in Moscow," Maas told reporters.