NATO Ready To Assist Libya In Security Institutionalization - Stoltenberg

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 11:30 PM

NATO Ready to Assist Libya in Security Institutionalization - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) NATO is ready to assist Libya in building defense and security institutions provided acceptable political and security conditions, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"We remain ready to provide advice to Libya in the area of defense and security institution building, when political and security conditions permit," Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani.

The NATO chief also called on all Libyan parties and concerned international actors to support the Berlin process and the UN-led efforts for Libyan stabilization.

Libya has been divided between two opposing governments since the overthrow and assassination of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The administrations known as the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA) control the country's west and east, respectively.

The eastern-based House of Representatives is aligned with the LNA.

An international conference on Libya was held in Berlin in January, where participating countries agreed not to supply arms to any of the Libyan rivals as a measure of non-interference. However, it is feared that some of the pact members violate the pact. Turkey, in particular, deployed troops to Libya and was accused of supplying weapons to the GNA.

Last fall, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya brokered inclusive political consultations among Libyan political forces, hosted by Tunisia. In mid-November, the forum agreed on a road map to launch a 1.5-year transition period that will lead to a general election, currently scheduled for December 24.

