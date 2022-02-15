NATO Ready to Discuss European Security With Russia - Secretary General

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) NATO is ready to discuss European security, situation around Ukraine, and risk reduction with Russia, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"We are ready to discuss NATO-Russia relations as well as European security including the situation in and around Ukraine, risk reduction, transparency and arms control, but we will compromise on our core principles," Stoltenberg said.

The secretary general went on saying that the defense ministers will hold a meeting with the Ukrainian and Georgian colleagues.

"Defense ministers will meet our colleagues from Ukraine and Georgia to discuss the worsening security situation in the Black Sea region and NATO allies will reaffirm our strong support to both countries' sovereignty ant territorial integrity," the official added.