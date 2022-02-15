UrduPoint.com

NATO Ready To Discuss European Security With Russia - Secretary General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2022 | 06:40 PM

NATO Ready to Discuss European Security With Russia - Secretary General

NATO is ready to discuss European security, situation around Ukraine, and risk reduction with Russia, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) NATO is ready to discuss European security, situation around Ukraine, and risk reduction with Russia, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"We are ready to discuss NATO-Russia relations as well as European security including the situation in and around Ukraine, risk reduction, transparency and arms control, but we will compromise on our core principles," Stoltenberg said.

The secretary general went on saying that the defense ministers will hold a meeting with the Ukrainian and Georgian colleagues.

"Defense ministers will meet our colleagues from Ukraine and Georgia to discuss the worsening security situation in the Black Sea region and NATO allies will reaffirm our strong support to both countries' sovereignty ant territorial integrity," the official added.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Georgia From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence continues preparations for Uni ..

Ministry of Defence continues preparations for Union Fortress 8 military parade

12 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Serbian President on Nati ..

UAE leaders congratulate Serbian President on National Day

27 minutes ago
 PSL 7 Match 22 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiator ..

PSL 7 Match 22 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

51 minutes ago
 Govt serving masses irrespectively: Ali Muhammad

Govt serving masses irrespectively: Ali Muhammad

1 minute ago
 Gov starts talent hunt for artist

Gov starts talent hunt for artist

1 minute ago
 German Embassy delegation visits Peshawar Sports C ..

German Embassy delegation visits Peshawar Sports Complex

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>