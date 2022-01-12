NATO Ready To Discuss With Russia Nuclear Policy Issues - Stoltenberg
Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2022 | 08:28 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) NATO is ready to discuss with Russia nuclear policy issues and mutual restrictions on missiles, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.
"We are ready to sit down, we support arms control, I know it's possible to reach agreements but then, of course, we need balanced limitations both on conventional and nuclear forces," Stoltenberg told a press conference.