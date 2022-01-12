UrduPoint.com

NATO Ready To Discuss With Russia Nuclear Policy Issues - Stoltenberg

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2022

NATO Ready to Discuss With Russia Nuclear Policy Issues - Stoltenberg

NATO is ready to discuss with Russia nuclear policy issues and mutual restrictions on missiles, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) NATO is ready to discuss with Russia nuclear policy issues and mutual restrictions on missiles, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"We are ready to sit down, we support arms control, I know it's possible to reach agreements but then, of course, we need balanced limitations both on conventional and nuclear forces," Stoltenberg told a press conference.

