NATO Ready To Step Up Global Anti-Terrorism Efforts Despite IS Ceding Ground - Stoltenberg

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

NATO Ready to Step Up Global Anti-Terrorism Efforts Despite IS Ceding Ground - Stoltenberg

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) NATO is ready to continue supporting the international fight against terrorism, which remains an imminent threat despite the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) losing control over territories it once held, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

Stoltenberg made his remarks during an online meeting with foreign ministers of countries that participate in a global coalition against IS.

"We have made enormous progress; Daesh [the IS] has lost control of the territories it once held; but the threat of terrorism remains. That is exactly why NATO continues to support the international fight against terrorism and is ready to further step up its efforts," Stoltenberg said, as quoted in NATO's press release.

The secretary general recalled that back in February NATO defense ministers agreed to enhance the training of Iraqi military and explore what NATO could do to combat terrorism in other middle Eastern countries.

"COVID-19 and the security situation have impacted our operations; and NATO's train and advise mission has been partially paused, but we are now rebuilding our capacity and activities," Stoltenberg said.

According to the NATO chief, the alliance remains committed to building "self-sustaining Iraqi Security Forces" that would make sure that the threat of IS returning was non-existent. Stoltenberg added that NATO should cooperate with the coalition and the Iraqi government when deciding on the next steps in a fight against terrorism.

