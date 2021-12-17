UrduPoint.com

NATO Receives Russia's Proposals On Security Guarantees - Stoltenberg

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 01:50 PM

NATO Receives Russia's Proposals on Security Guarantees - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) NATO has received Russia's proposals on security guarantees but believes that any dialogue should also address concerns of the alliance, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

Earlier this week, the Kremlin said that Moscow's proposals have been transferred to Western officials.

"We have received Russia's recent proposals we are clear that any dialogue with Russia would also need to address nato's concerns about Russia's actions, be based on the core principles and documents of European security, and take place with NATO's European partners such as Ukraine," Stoltenberg told a press conference.

