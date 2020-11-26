UrduPoint.com
NATO Reform Experts Recommend Complicating Veto Procedure For Individual States- Reports

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 09:29 PM

A group of experts appointed by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg presented to NATO foreign ministers on Wednesday a number of ideas on reforming the alliance, including a proposal to make it more difficult for individual countries to block the decisions of the alliance, DPA news agency reported, citing NATO sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) A group of experts appointed by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg presented to NATO foreign ministers on Wednesday a number of ideas on reforming the alliance, including a proposal to make it more difficult for individual countries to block the decisions of the alliance, DPA news agency reported, citing NATO sources.

The NATO expert committee was established in the spring of 2020 shortly after French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with The Economist that there had been a lack of coordination between NATO partners in important decisions about security policy and that the alliance had "brain death.

"

According to the media outlet, the experts also proposed inviting EU states without NATO membership to the discussions of NATO summits and hold these summits not only in the Brussels headquarters but also on territories of member states.

These proposals will be discussed at a high political level on Tuesday via a videoconference, the publication said.

Sources however say that these proposals will unlikely be adopted since Turkey and Hungary will not agree with the complication of the procedure to use veto right. Turkey may also state against the idea of inviting non-NATO EU states to the alliance's summits.

