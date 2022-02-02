UrduPoint.com

NATO Refuses To Comment On Publication Of NATO, US Responses By El Pais - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2022 | 05:20 PM

NATO Refuses to Comment on Publication of NATO, US Responses by El Pais - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) A NATO representative has declined to comment on the publication of the responses of the alliance and the US to Russia's security guarantees proposals by Spain's El Pais earlier in the day, media reported on Wednesday.

The official said NATO never comments on alleged leaks, as quoted by the AFP news agency.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Alliance Spain Media

Recent Stories

Electricity tariff hike on cards: Mian Zahid Hussa ..

Electricity tariff hike on cards: Mian Zahid Hussain

3 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Bayt Mal Al-Quds ..

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency’s Approval of Develop ..

7 minutes ago
 Bangladesh exporters get orders of 16 mln USD in l ..

Bangladesh exporters get orders of 16 mln USD in large exposition

5 minutes ago
 61 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

61 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

5 minutes ago
 Two Afghan journalists released after Taliban dete ..

Two Afghan journalists released after Taliban detention

5 minutes ago
 Morocco's trade deficit up 25 pct in 2021

Morocco's trade deficit up 25 pct in 2021

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>