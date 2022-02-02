NATO Refuses To Comment On Publication Of NATO, US Responses By El Pais - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2022 | 05:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) A NATO representative has declined to comment on the publication of the responses of the alliance and the US to Russia's security guarantees proposals by Spain's El Pais earlier in the day, media reported on Wednesday.
The official said NATO never comments on alleged leaks, as quoted by the AFP news agency.