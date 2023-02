MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) NATO regrets Russia's decision to suspend its participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his address to the Federal Assembly that Russia is suspending its participation in the New START.

"I regret today's decision by Russia to suspend its participation in the new START treaty," Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Brussels.