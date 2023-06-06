UrduPoint.com

NATO Reinforcements Start Arriving In Self-Proclaimed Kosovo

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) NATO reinforcements have started to arrive in self-proclaimed Kosovo, the North Atlantic Alliance said in a statement.

"NATO reinforcements started to arrive in Kosovo on Monday (5 June 2023), following the unprovoked and unacceptable violence which left almost 40 KFOR peacekeeping troops injured in clashes last week. Around 500 Turkish service members from Türkiye's 65th mechanized infantry brigade will make up the bulk of the NATO reinforcements," it said.

According to the statement, the Turkish Battalion will be deployed in Kosovo for as long as necessary, whereas an additional battalion of NATO reserve forces has also been put on higher alert to be deployed if required.

On May 29, thousands of Kosovo Serbs came to the local administration buildings in the municipalities of Zvecan, Leposaviq and Zubin Potok, demanding the withdrawal of Kosovar police and the removal of ethnic Albanian mayors who took office following elections with an extremely low voter turnout of under 3.5% boycotted by the Serbs. Troops of NATO's local KFOR contingent, equipped with crowd dispersal devices, were also deployed. Police used tear gas to break up the demonstrations and escort the mayors into town halls.

At least 52 Serbs were injured in the clashes in Kosovo. Media reported that some 41 soldiers from the KFOR contingent were also injured.

